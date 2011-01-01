Elevate your skills with top-tier goalie coaching & instruction.
At MR Goaltending we aim for the future, whether it be practice tomorrow or for the Olympics 12 years from now. We focus on helping every athlete achieve their very best on the ice through hands-on teaching methods and styles that best suit our students.
With over 10 years of experience in goaltending instruction and working with hundreds of athletes from grassroots to NHL/Euro pros and everything in between, our company believes in providing high-quality coaching to athletes of all ages and skill levels.
We always provide open communication with our students and tailor our sessions to each of their needs to help them achieve their personal goals.
Every session is personalized for each student because we come with an understanding that everybody learns & retains information differently, so no session is the same or of the “cookie-cutter form”. We are here for our athletes and it will never be the other way around.
Our main focus is building a solid foundation for our goalies to build from. Each session will be based around angles, depth, explosiveness, and technique to allow our goalies to develop while giving them the best chance to turn hard shots into easy saves.
We focus on building muscle memory through consistency, teaching efficient skating, and learning the proper form and technique. Having a confident understanding of these subjects allows our goalies to be calm under pressure so when game time rolls around and adrenaline & speed are thrown into the mix, their reactions simply take over.
Whether it be through high intensity reps, being meticulous about one single thing, leaving physically exhausted, or leaving mentally exhausted, we guarantee each of our students leave with more confidence and a better understanding than when they arrived.
(REACH OUT FOR AVAILABLE DAYS & TIMES)
Personalized 1-on-1 on ice session with a coach. Lesson will be tailored to what the student would like to work on.
*pictures/videos taken will be shared for future reference/breakdown
Personalized 2-on-1 on ice session with coach. Lesson will be tailored to what the students would like to work on.
*pictures/videos taken will be shared for future reference/breakdown
(REACH OUT FOR AVAILABLE DAYS & TIMES)
(Price depending on Full pad or Small pad)
Personalized 1-on-1 on ice session with coach. Lesson will be tailored to what the student would like to work on.
*pictures/videos taken will be shared for future reference/breakdown
Personalized 2-on-1 on ice session with coach. Lesson will be tailored to what the student would like to work on.
*$10/goalie added if shooter is requested.
*pictures/videos taken will be shared for future reference/breakdown.
Personalized on ice group session with coach. Lesson will be tailored to what the student would like to work on.
*Groupings will be assembled by Age/Skill level to the best of our ability.
*pictures/videos taken will be shared for future reference/breakdown.
A coach will come to your team practice and work with your goalies in an end zone during practice.
Coaches and/or parent feedback regarding recent games or practices is encouraged so we can better understand the goalies technical adjustments that need to be made.
A coach will come to watch a game and make assessments of the goalie‘s saves/technique/goals against in real time.
*This also includes a short Video Review and breakdown of what was seen and what adjustments can be made.
(Videos and pictures that are taken can be shared with the coach/goalie for future reference)
A coach will go through game film with a goalie breaking down save executions, play reading, game speed habits, and other necessary assessments.
Game film can be sent to the coach prior for review, through LiveBarn, or other online streaming services.
A Zoom/Skype session will then be set up and the video will be reviewed and discussed together.
